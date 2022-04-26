Jacob deGrom's MRI showed 'considerable healing'

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

deGrom was scratched from a spring training start on April 1 and was placed on the 10-day IL less than one week later. He led the league in ERA in 2018 (1.70) and strikeouts in 2019 (255), capturing the NL Cy Young in both seasons.

The 33-year-old earned the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2014 and is a four-time All-Star, but made just 15 starts in 2021, with his final one coming in July, before he was shut down for the year due to an elbow injury. deGrom has a 2.50 career ERA and a 1.01 WHIP, but has gone just 77-53 in 198 games started due in large part to poor run support.

Without deGrom, the Mets are an NL-East leading 13-5 in the early part of the season and have already opened up a 4 1/2 game lead over the second-place Miami Marlins.