Tolland PZC approves 240 apartments

Michelle France / Journal Inquirer

TOLLAND — The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a proposal to build 240 apartments on a 51-acre site behind the Fieldstone Commons business plaza on Route 195, following a public hearing Monday night.

PZC Chairman Andy Powell was absent from Monday’s hearing, and alternate Ryan McCann took his place.

The public hearing and vote followed a lengthy presentation from developers and consultants regarding the planned apartments, which will be contained in 21 townhouse-style buildings with 10-12 units in each building.

The complex will also include a maintenance building, clubhouse, pool, sidewalks, and a walking trail, consulting engineer Eric Peterson said at Monday’s public hearing.

The complex will be hooked into public water and sewer lines. Some of the apartment buildings located at higher elevation would require installation of a pump station, Peterson said.

The developer behind the planned apartment complex is Vernon-based Fieldstone Ridge LLC. The only stipulation the PZC included with its approval of the plans was that the developer find a suitable location for a school bus stop for any children who might live at the complex.

“This is a really personal project for us,” said Kevin Santini, one of the developers and a resident of Tolland. He added that they intend to make sure that once built, the planned apartment complex is maintained for years to come, and that they do not intend to sell it later on.

Peterson said 17 acres of undisturbed wooded area would be left at the site, providing a buffer from both the marsh located just south of the site and also at least 100 feet from nearby houses on Goose Lane. Because of the proximity to the marsh, the developers had to receive approval from the town’s Inland Wetlands Commission earlier this month.

However, Tolland resident June Mita raised concerns that clearing a large amount of the trees on the site could result in the remaining trees absorbing less water and potentially raising the water table and flooding basements in the complex.

Peterson said plans call for an extensive stormwater management system to drain water, including foundation drains and a stormwater basin that will include plantings meant to mimic a small marsh. He also added that the water table in the area is “really deep,” at the site, and at least six feet below the ground.

PZC member Marilee Beebe said Monday that the planned complex fits with the commission’s plan of conservation and development, saying that it is aimed at younger families, and that they “want those younger families to stay in town.”

PZC member Joe Matteis added that the planned complex also meets nearly all zoning regulations, with the exception of a driveway to the apartments that would be wider than typically allowed. However, the PZC unanimously voted to waive the requirement for the complex, in order to allow larger construction vehicles ample room to enter the site.

The apartments will all be market rate, and the developer expects the complex to be at full capacity in 2026.