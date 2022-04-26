ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware school custodian charged with dealing in child porn

By Wilmington News Journal
Titusville Herald
 4 days ago

MILFORD, Del. (AP) — A Delaware school custodian has been charged with dealing in child pornography, according to court documents. Court documents state Darin Albright was arrested Friday after admitting to sending and receiving photos on Twitter of...

www.titusvilleherald.com

