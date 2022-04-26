Sal and Joe's joint mock draft

For the Extra Point Show, Sal Capaccio and Joe DiBiase give you their joint mock draft as we are just two days away from the NFL draft. The Bills will pick at #25 but Sal and Joe go through the entire first round up until the Bills pick to show you how the board could fall on Thursday.

Here are Sal and Joe's first 20 picks and their pick for the Buffalo Bills at #25.

**25** BUFFALO BILLS - CB Kaiir Elam - Florida

For their entire mock draft you can listen below: