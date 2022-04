ANN ARBOR, MI --- Yoga, barre workouts and a variety of children’s crafts have been announced as part of the Ann Arbor Summer Festival’s Top of the Park series. Top of the Park, a series of summer concerts and activities, will begin June 10 and run until July 3 at Ingalls Mall, 881 N. University Ave. in Ann Arbor. In addition to free concerts, visitors can also see Movies by Moonlight, street performers, food vendors and other family-friendly attractions throughout the series. TOP begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, going until the movie ends on weeknights and around roughly midnight on weekends.

