Bad Bunny lands Marvel role as Spider-Man character El Muerto

By Marianne Garvey
Albany Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBad Bunny is set to join the Marvel universe. The Grammy-winning artist will star as El Muerto in a standalone Marvel movie for Sony, scheduled for release in 2024. Bad Bunny made a...

www.albanyherald.com

IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
Albany Herald

‘Reservation Dogs’ Star Devery Jacobs Joins Marvel Series ‘Echo’ on Disney+

Devery Jacobs, who stars as Elora Danan in the hit series Reservation Dogs, has been cast in the upcoming Marvel Studios’ series Echo, premiering on Disney+. According to Deadline, Jacobs is believed to be playing a lead character named Julie, who is described as “resilient” and “strong-willed.” Fellow Echo star Alaqua Cox teased Jacobs’ casting last week in an Instagram story, which showed a photo of a flower arrangement alongside the caption, “@kdeveryjacobs decided to surprise me with these beautiful flowers before the first day of filming tomorrow.”
Albany Herald

Netflix drops trailer for Korean 'Money Heist' remake

Netflix has announced it will be releasing the Korean remake of its hit Spanish crime drama "Money Heist" just in time for summer. The streaming giant shared a 43-second trailer for "Money Heist: Korea -- Joint Economic Area" Friday, which revealed that the new series will premiere on June 24.
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Brad Pitt
Bad Bunny
Cassandro
Juan Carlos
Gael García Bernal
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
Albany Herald

‘The Pentaverate’ Trailer: Meet Mike Myers’ 8 Characters (VIDEO)

The first official trailer for Mike Myers‘ The Pentaverate is here. And naturally, he’s playing a billion characters in the Illuminati parody (eight, to be exact). Netflix debuted the trailer on April 28 in addition to announcing new cast members Rob Lowe and Maria Menounos. “What if a...
Albany Herald

'The Offer' mines the drama behind the making of 'The Godfather'

Considering that one major fight over "The Godfather" was its length, there's some irony that the limited series devoted to the making of the classic film, "The Offer," runs way too long. Setting that aside, this 10-part look back at Hollywood in the swingin' '70s is mostly good fun, anchored by Matthew Goode's appropriately scenery-devouring turn as Paramount boss Robert Evans.
Albany Herald

'Under the Banner of Heaven' flies high, while 'Shining Girls' doesn't

Two limited crime series with literary underpinnings yield very different verdicts, with "Under the Banner of Heaven" emerging as an engrossing fact-based drama set around the Mormon Church during the 1980s, while "Shining Girls" turns a time-traveling serial-killer plot into a vaguely incomprehensible thriller for Apple TV+. Playing like a...
Albany Herald

Joey King to Star in ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ Adaptation at Hulu

Joey King will star in the Hulu adaptation of Georgia Hunter’s bestselling novel We Were the Lucky Ones, the streaming service announced April 29. We Were the Lucky Ones tells the story of a Jewish family separated in WWII and determined to reunite. Hulu has given the adaptation an...
Albany Herald

Spider-Man remains one of the world's most popular superheroes. Here's what makes him a fan favorite

April 28 marks National Superhero Day -- and what's a better way to observe the occasion than to celebrate the world's most popular superhero?. If you go by at least one analysis of the past year's Google search data, that hero is Spider-Man. According to online entertainment retailer Zavvi, the web slinger is the world's most popular superhero with more than 5 million average searches per month.
