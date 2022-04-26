Bad Bunny lands Marvel role as Spider-Man character El Muerto

Devery Jacobs, who stars as Elora Danan in the hit series Reservation Dogs, has been cast in the upcoming Marvel Studios’ series Echo, premiering on Disney+. According to Deadline, Jacobs is believed to be playing a lead character named Julie, who is described as “resilient” and “strong-willed.” Fellow Echo star Alaqua Cox teased Jacobs’ casting last week in an Instagram story, which showed a photo of a flower arrangement alongside the caption, “@kdeveryjacobs decided to surprise me with these beautiful flowers before the first day of filming tomorrow.”
