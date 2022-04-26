Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Cars Stolen From Two Townships

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for two cars stolen from Big Prairie and Everett Townships.

Deputies say the first car, a black 2008 Kia Optima, was taken from the area of East 36th Street and South Elm Avenue between Monday night and Tuesday morning. It has three alloy wheels and the front passenger wheel is a spare tire.

The second car, a tan/gold 2004 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab, was taken from the area of South Evergreen Drive near East 24th Street between midnight and 5 a.m. Tuesday. It has a spare tire in the truck bed, homemade tire mounts, fender flares and a black brush guard on the front.

Anyone with information should call Newaygo Deputy Aaron Laitila or Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288.