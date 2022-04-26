ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

LISTEN: Granato: Players disappointed that season's coming to an end

By Howard And Jeremy Show
 1 day ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - As the National Hockey League enters its final week in the regular season, the Buffalo Sabres are riding a four-game winning streak with two games remaining on the schedule.

Buffalo will look to end its season on a high note with two more wins against the Boston Bruins on Thursday night at TD Garden, and then another at KeyBank Center against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

On a side note, Friday night also marks the end of an era for the Sabres with play-by-play man Rick Jeanneret set to call his final game in the broadcast booth after 51 years with the team.

While many Sabres fans are sad to see another season come and go without a playoff appearance, the players are also not ready to let the season end with the recent success the team has been having.

Since March 1, the Sabres have been one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference with a 15-8-3 record in 26 games. Buffalo has put up better production over the last several weeks than a number of teams ahead of them in the standings like the Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Islanders and even the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

“If I looked at our guys, I’m sure they would present a team that is disappointed the season is ending,” said Sabres head coach Don Granato on Tuesday during his final appearance on the "Howard and Jeremy Show" on WGR. “These guys come to work every day and enjoy the camaraderie of the team. [Monday] was the perfect example. The team was focused and working hard in practice.”

One player who has had a monster season with the Sabres this year is center Tage Thompson, as he nears the 40-goal mark for the first time in his career. The 24-year-old is currently sitting at 37 goals with two games remaining on the schedule.

While Thompson's jump in production this season has been significant, Granato feels there is still a higher ceiling the 6-foot-7 forward can get to as he goes into Year 2 at center.

“I think Thompson has caught some of his teammates by surprise as to how good he is at playmaking," Granato said with Jeremy White and Nate Geary. "I think it’s the other guys that have to catch up to Thompson's playmaking.”

You can listen to the entire Don Granato interview on the “Howard and Jeremy Show” below:

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

