Child undergoing surgery after getting hit by car near Roseville Middle School

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) - A child is in the hospital after getting hit by a car near a Macomb County school Tuesday morning.

Martin Road, near the intersection of Barkman in Roseville, remains closed as police continue to investigate cause of a crash that injured a minor, not far from Roseville Middle School.

The Roseville Police Chief Ryan Monroe said to WWJ Newsradio 950 that the child was transported by EMS and is currently undergoing surgery.

Other details, including the child's age, were not disclosed.

No other information was released, but an update would be provided soon, Monroe said.

Stay tuned to WWJ LIVE for the latest updates in this developing story.