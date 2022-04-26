ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Search for missing kids concludes Monday; no recovery

By Jordan Lippincott
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WMyMW_0fKbwedv00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —The search for the three children, who went missing in the Mississippi River Saturday evening , will pick back up Tuesday morning.

Although the Coast Guard suspended their search Sunday night, multiple agencies, including rescue divers with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office and NOPD’s Special Operations Division, continued their search efforts on Monday.

It was a somber scene as the family of the three kids stationed themselves atop the levee alongside the river.

The three kids have been identified as sisters Brandy Wilson, 14, and Ally Berry-Wilson, 8, and Kevin Poole, Jr., 15.

Family members, friends, and community members have been returning to the same spot near the Crescent City Connection Bridge since Saturday.

Over 60 tons of ground beef recalled

“We spent six hours watching and walking up and down this river on Saturday night, hoping and praying that something fruitful will come from the Coast Guard search,” said Bishop W. L. T. Littleton, the pastor of Greater Morning Star Baptist Church of Algiers.

Bishop Littleton is the pastor of a church the family frequents and says the loss of these kids is a big loss for the community.

“They were just community children, neighborhood children, just enjoying life,” explained Littleton. “This is why it’s such a tragedy that we have lost them, but it’s a greater tragedy if we don’t recover their bodies.”

Those close to the family believe the Coast Guard’s work isn’t done.

“I commend them for what they have done thus far, but at this time, I have requested from our representatives that they get in touch with [the Coast Guard] to have them come back out, so we can complete this search,” said the pastor.

Police looking for man who walked into home and took baby

As search efforts resume, the family is leaning on their faith and the support of their community.

“The congregation surrounded [the girls’ mother] yesterday and prayed for her and to give her strength that the healing will come in, and we do believe, through time, there will be a healing process,” said Littleton.

The family says they are grateful for the agencies’ assistance. They also said they will return to the Algiers levee each day until they hear their loved ones have been located.

In the meantime, New Orleans police are asking anyone who may have seen something that would help them in their search to please call the department’s fourth district at (504) 658-6040.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WJTV 12

Yazoo City man convicted of raping daughter

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City man was convicted of six counts of statutory rape on Tuesday, April 5. A Yazoo County Circuit Court Jury found Jimmy Allen guilty of raping his daughter. Prosecutors said Allen will be sentenced on April 14, 2022.
YAZOO CITY, MS
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Poole
Magnolia State Live

Two charged with capital murder in attack of couple who reportedly caught men breaking into their Mississippi house

Two Mississippi men have been charged with capital murder after an attack in a Scott County house left one person dead, another person seriously injured. Matthew Deon Hickman, 22, of Louisville, and Jacari J. Broom, 22, of Lake, have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in connection with a Feb. 17 attack at a Sparkville Road house, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Kids#Mississippi River#The Coast Guard#Nopd
KLFY News 10

Man accused of armed robbery at casino in Louisiana on Easter

GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa is asking the public to take a good look at the photos posted below. The person in these pictures allegedly “entered the Lucky Dollar Casino, located at 5869 Hwy. 10 in Greensburg, brandishing a small semi automatic handgun and proceeded to rob it,” according to Crime Stoppers […]
GREENSBURG, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

2 traffic stops leads to 3 arrests, deputies find fentanyl, tequila and cocaine

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said that two traffic stops conducted by deputies April 26 led to three arrests for drug and alcohol possession. Timothy Wright, 23, was arrested after being pulled over by police on Davis Highway and University Parkway for running a red light. When deputies […]
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy