The ’Super Mario Bros.’ Movie Has Been Delayed

The Dungeons & Dragons series is ready to breathe fire once again. For the first time in over 20 years, a Dungeons & Dragons movie is in production. Today, Paramount officially announced the project’s official title, cast, and release date. The film is called Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. (That’s its official logo above.) It stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant. Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, whose previous films include Vacation and Game Night, the movie will premiere in March of 2023.
