ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The ’Super Mario Bros.’ Movie Has Been Delayed

By Matt Singer
Mix 97.9 FM
Mix 97.9 FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I remember a lot of birthdays and holidays as a kid where I was hoping to get a new Super Mario Bros game for my Nintendo or Nintendo 64. Occasionally, I did get a new Mario, but a lot of times, I was out of luck. So this news...

mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cinema Blend

Bad Bunny Is Getting His Own Marvel Movie, And It Already Has A Release Date

While Sony’s Spider-Man Universe has yet to introduce its own version of Marvel’s Web-Slinger, it’s certainly not lacking for characters to highlight. We’ve already met Venom and Morbius, Kraven the Hunter is coming in early 2023 and Madame Web will hit the scene later that same year. Now word’s come in that rapper Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, a.k.a. Bad Bunny, will star in his own Marvel movie set within the SSSU that’s coming in early 2024.
WWE
Mix 97.9 FM

‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Unveils Official Title and Release Date

The Dungeons & Dragons series is ready to breathe fire once again. For the first time in over 20 years, a Dungeons & Dragons movie is in production. Today, Paramount officially announced the project’s official title, cast, and release date. The film is called Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. (That’s its official logo above.) It stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant. Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, whose previous films include Vacation and Game Night, the movie will premiere in March of 2023.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is highest-grossing game-based movie ever

Paramount is having a Sonic boom in movie theaters. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has become the highest-grossing video game-based film of all time, breaking the previous record held by the first Sonic movie in 2020. As reported by Deadline (and spotted by Tails’ Channel), Sonic 2 has sped close to...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Day
Person
Shigeru Miyamoto
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Chris Pratt
ComicBook

One of the Worst Marvel Movies is Trending on Netflix

It's a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there's a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004's Blade: Trinity.
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Super Mario Bros#Universal
TODAY.com

Bad Bunny will be Marvel's first Latino hero in 'El Muerto' film

Bad Bunny is about to make history. On Monday, Sony Pictures announced that the rapper, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is going to star in the upcoming Marvel movie "El Muerto," a Spider-Man spinoff. Bad Bunny will be the first Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel movie. The...
MOVIES
Polygon

Please come look at Batman’s origin story in the comic where the Justice League are dinosaurs

We are oversaturated with depictions of the infamous murder of Batman’s parents. What was once one of the most iconic sequences in comic book history is now so completely played out that when Matt Reeves’ The Batman declined to rehash it for Warner Bros. new Batman franchise, it was honestly a relief. But I am begging you to look at one more retelling of Batman’s origin story, from the first chapter of Jurassic League, the six-issue miniseries where the Justice League are all dinosaurs that walk like people.
COMICS
ScreenCrush

Latest ‘Doctor Strange’ Trailer Confirms Debut From a New Marvel Team

When the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teaser included a glimpse of the back of Patrick Stewart’s head, along with a bunch of ominous figures holding court over some kind of interdimensional tribunal, a lot of Marvel fans (and our own YouTube channel) predicted that the film would introduce the Illuminati to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Marvel Comics, the Illuminati is a group of some of the world’s most powerful heroes — Professor X, Iron Man, Namor, Black Bolt, Black Panther, Reed Richards and Dr Strange in its original incarnation — who band together in secret to protect their world and later to prevent invasions from other dimensions.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Mix 97.9 FM

Every Clue That Foreshadowed ‘Moon Knight’s Huge Twist

The following post contains SPOILERS for Moon Knight Episode 4. This week’s episode of Moon Knight threw everything we knew about the show right out the window. No longer was it a simple chase story about a mentally fractured superhero hunting down some Egyptian artifacts, suddenly it was about a man with a broken psyche who is trapped into a mental hospital, where everything we’ve seen for the previous three episodes appears in some altered form. Was it all just a dream?
TV SERIES
Mix 97.9 FM

A Shocking Marvel Character Made a Hidden ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Cameo

When Stan Lee left his gig as the writer of The Amazing Spider-Man after the series’ 100th issue, he didn’t exactly make things easy for his successor. Rather than returning Peter Parker to something like his core status quo, he upended the entire book on his way out. Lee’s final regular issue as Amazing Spider-Man writer ends with Peter taking an experimental serum hoping it will cure him of his spider powers. Instead, it gives him four additional arms. Whoops! (If you’re interested in learning more about this period in Spider-Man history, I know a really excellent book on the subject.)
MOVIES
Mix 97.9 FM

Man Watches ‘Spider-Man’ 292 Times to Break Record For Most Viewings of the Same Movie

You might think you watch a lot of Marvel movies but you are a rank amateur compared to Florida resident Ramiro Alanis. In 2019, Alanis set a Guinness World Record by watching Avengers: Endgame a whopping 191 times. The record didn’t stand long, though; two years later, one Arnaud Klein smashed Alanis’ record by watching Kaamelott: First Instalment 204 times.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

How to Watch My Hero Academia in Order: Anime Series & Movies List

One of the most loved modern shonen anime is My Hero Academia. What makes it exciting is that it is filled with action, adventure, and comedy with viewers anticipating the next episode. If you wish to binge-watch the series or just planning to watch it for the first time, it is recommended that you watch My Hero Academia in the right order.
TV & VIDEOS
Mix 97.9 FM

‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Features 240 Characters From 6 Universes

As part of Sony’s presentation at the annual CinemaCon trade show for the movie theater industry, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller showed off not just a teaser or a sizzle reel of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to the Oscar-winning Into the Spider-Verse, but the first (unfinished) 15 minutes of the movie. The sequences featured Spider-Man 2099 (voiced by Oscar Isaac) as well as Spider-Woman (voiced by Issa Rae), Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), and Miles Morales (Shameik Moore).
MOVIES
Mix 97.9 FM

A ‘Hot Wheels’ Movie Is Coming From J.J. Abrams

For a movie about fast cars, Hot Wheels sure is taking its sweet time getting to the screen. Way back in 2013, Mattel had supposedly found a director to make a movie based on the iconic brand of toy cars. But that movie didn’t happen. In 2016, Justin Lin was supposed to make a Hot Wheels movie. He was a great choice; the guy directed a whole bunch of Fast & Furious movies. Did he make a Hot Wheels film? I sure don’t remember one!
MOVIES
Mix 97.9 FM

‘Moon Knight’ Episode 5 Finally Explains the Truth About Marc and Steven

The following article contains SPOILERS for Episode 5 of Moon Knight. After last week’s shocking twist — where Marc Spector seemingly died in Egypt then woke up in an insane asylum, suggesting the entire reality of the series to that point were the fevered hallucinations of a mentally unwell man — the big surprise on Moon Knight this week was that there really wasn’t a big twist. The episode finally revealed the full origins of both Marc Spector and Steven Grant, but the answers didn’t involve elaborate fake-outs or more sudden reversals of the series’ increasingly fractured reality.
TV SERIES
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy