HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s Thursday again and the newly released U.S. drought monitor doesn’t look better than it did last week. Although I am a fan of red, brown and tan, it’s not what you want to see on this map as things continue to get drier with each passing week. This week we are seeing about 99 percent of the Husker state with at least abnormally dry conditions, 96 percent with a moderate drought situation, 75 percent with a severe drought status and a little over 22 percent experiencing the plight of extreme drought. This deficit seems to have originated from about a year ago when normal rainfall took a downward turn. As we look at the precipitation graph going back to April 1st of last year, you’ll notice the gap begins to widen between the red line, indicating normal precipitation amount and the green line or actual precipitation received, right around June of last year. Since April 1st of last year we have fell well behind where we should be at this time. Normally we would expect about 28.5 inches of liquid moisture by now. However, with the current drought, it would take roughly 9 inches of rain to make up for the lack of rain/snow since a year ago. That’s a significant amount. Definitely wouldn’t want that falling all at once. But, a few inches here and there would do the trick. Good news...things look hopeful over the next 7 days with some much needed rain in the forecast. Someone somewhere must be doing that rain dance very well.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO