Lollapalooza single day tickets on sale Wednesday; day-by-day lineup released

CHICAGO — Lollapalooza released the day-by-day lineup Tuesday for its 2022 festival.

Single-day tickets will cost $125 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at www.lollapalooza.com . GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets will also go on sale then.

The four-day festival will take place at Chicago’s Grant Park from Thursday, July 28 to Sunday, July 31.

Metallica will kick off the music fest on Thursday along with sets by Lil Baby, Big Sean, Billy Strings, ZHU and more.

Dua Lipa will continue the energy closing out Friday alongside Machine Gun Kelly, Glass Animals, Don Toliver, Rezz, King Princess and more.

J. Cole will headline Saturday along with performances from Kygo, Jazmine Sullivan, Kaskade, IDLES, Turnstile, YG and more.

Green Day will close the incredible weekend on Sunday along with Doja Cat, Jane’s Addiction, The Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, and more.

For the complete list of Lineup By Day, view here .

