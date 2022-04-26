ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Retired Myrtle Beach K-9 dies

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ANua9_0fKbuHbk00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department lost a retired K-9 last week, according to a post Tuesday morning from the department.

Alli died on Wednesday.

“Very sad day yesterday with one of the toughest decisions,” Lt. Chris Smith wrote in the post. “K9 Alli was the best partner I could have asked for, and always kept me in line. Alli taught me so much as I grew in my career, and was my partner through it all. K9 Alli served the PD well for many years until her retirement and was by my side every day. Rest easy girl, and thank you for teaching me so much.…”

Pictures posted from the department show the canine licking her handler, posing with Santa and lounging in the grass.

City
