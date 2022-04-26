ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Gilbert Arenas, Ryan Hollins defend Rockets' Jalen Green after Bill Simmons’ comments

By Matt Young
 4 days ago
Jalen Green #0 of the Houston Rockets high fives fans following a game against the Atlanta Hawks at Toyota Center on April 10, 2022 in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas and former NBA veteran – and current Rockets broadcaster – Ryan Hollins defended Rockets rookie Jalen Green a couple weeks after The Ringer’s Bill Simmons said, “F--- Jalen Green” when explaining why he wouldn’t vote for him on the All-Rookie Team.

The subject was broached on “The No Chill with Gilbert Arenas Podcast,” which is co-hosted by Josiah Johnson, who basically is the king of NBA Twitter .

“We had a certain member of the media, who never hooped in his life,” Johnson begins, and later breaks down Simmons’ comments for Arenas, explaining that Simmons is like Harry Potter’s Voldemort, “We do not acknowledge” the name.

After saying, “F--- Jalen Green,” Simmons said he likes Pelicans rookie Herb Jones over Green, because “ I like winning players, I’m sorry. ” Jones and the Pelicans went 36-46 and currently are even with the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in their first-round playoff series. The Rockets finished at the bottom of the league at 20-62.

“That is a bad tag: He doesn’t play ‘winning basketball.’ Who does, at 19, on a sorry team?,” Arenas said. “The job is, technically, for them not to win. I need them to develop. He has to learn. That’s why it’s a bad tag, because the reason that we’re playing them is so they can learn. I need them to learn how to win. Go up 20, they come back, I’m not subbing him out. Learn how to win. That was the point of them this year. To learn how to win, to understand winning, to understand losing, and the process of it all. So, when you’re trying to judge these bottom-feeding teams right now with their young players, you can’t. This is like a trial run. Let me see what I have.”

Hollins, who just finished his first season as a Rockets broadcaster, echoed those sentiments and said he saw a lot of improvement from Green, who just turned 20 in February.

“For one, know the direction of the organization which you’re seeing, because the choice was to give these young fellows a chance to develop and play. A++ for development, because these young guys played and got opportunities that they wouldn’t have,” Hollins said. “Then you have to look at the situation where Jalen is 19 years old, bro. He was playing AAU ball less than two years ago, you know? He had to take those lumps. When Jalen Green figured it out, I would challenge anybody who feels that to actually watch the games. Jalen Green became a better defender. He learned how to play off of the basketball, and he started to learn how to use his speed.”

Hollins says Green is the quickest player in the league and one of the best leapers, but he didn’t know how to use those attributes early in the season. He said he watched Green work hard and become the player the Rockets thought they were getting when they drafted him No. 2 overall last summer.

“As far as saying Jalen’s not a winner, I’m not with that narrative and that’s not just because I work for the Rockets,” Hollins said. “I’m watching this kid get angry that he’s getting beat and I’m watching him grow defensively, switch on the bigs, contest, fight and get around on front. So, I see winning basketball in Jalen and I would challenge anybody who feels that way to go watch Rockets basketball, and then break it down, because I’ve seen every single game.”

Green was the second-leading scorer among rookies, averaging 17.3 points per game, just behind No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham, who averaged 17.4 with the Pistons. Green closed strong, scoring at least 30 points in six of the Rockets’ final seven games, including a 41-point outing in the regular season finale.

What Rockets can learn about team-building from this year's playoffs

Jalen Green finished strong, now who's next for Rockets?

' F--k Jalen Green': The Ringer's Bill Simmons, who votes on NBA awards, blasts Rockets rookie

Projecting Rockets Jalen Green's future leads to promising comparisons

Alperen Sengun's day-in-the-life video shows Rockets rookie is just like us

For the latest and best from Chron, sign up for our daily newsletter here.

Comments / 0

