Designs for the world’s first “floating city” were unveiled on Tuesday as a possible solution for coastal communities under threat from rising sea levels linked to the climate crisis. The urban design project is intended to be built in the port of Busan, South Korea, a city of 3.4 million people.Renderings show buildings clustered on floating platforms, connected to each other and the mainland through pedestrian bridges. The idea is that as sea level fluctuates, so will these platforms. The three main platforms will be designated for “lodging,” “research,” and “living”, according to a press release.The project is a...

