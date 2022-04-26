ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Column) Rice: Just Another Gal from Casper – Reading ‘Shadowman: An Elusive Psycho Killer and Birth of FBI Profiling’

Cover picture for the articleI’ve never read true crime author Ron Franscell, but since he’ll be in town for a book signing May 5, I picked up “Shadowman: An Elusive Psycho Killer and the Birth of FBI Profiling.”. I was immediately drawn into the world of how investigations proceeded “back...

