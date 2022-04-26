ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Former Erie County substitute teacher pleads guilty child pornography

WHEC TV-10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO N.Y. (WHEC) — A former substitute teacher and coach from Erie County pleaded guilty on Tuesday to receiving and possessing child pornography. Investigators found more than 600 pornographic images and videos of children on the laptop...

www.whec.com

Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
WHEC TV-10

Missing Person Alert: 34-year-old Jeremy Perez

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police Department said on Thursday that 34-year-old Jeremy I. Perez is missing. RPD said there is a "valid concern he may be in danger" and his family is looking for the public's assistance to find him. Perez's last known address is Lakeview Park in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man accused of killing a Brighton businessman found guilty on all counts

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Christopher Wernle, the Irondequoit man accused of killing a Brighton businessman last year, was found guilty on all counts on Friday. Wernle was charged with murder in the second degree and tampering with evidence. It took the jury just an hour and a half to return a decision after deliberations began Friday morning.
BRIGHTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Jury to begin deliberations Friday in trial of man accused of killing a Brighton businessman last year

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WHEC) — The jury will begin deliberations Friday in the case of an Irondequoit man accused of killing a Brighton businessman last year. Prosecutors and defense lawyers delivered their closing arguments Thursday in the trial of Christopher Wernle for the death of Edward "Ted" Boucher. Boucher was found dead under the porch of Wernle's home near Helendale Road in Irondequoit on May 15, 2021.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

SOTA teacher on leave over claims of racially inflammatory lesson

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A School of the Arts teacher is on leave and the principal sent a letter home to parents communicating her concern over what is reported to be a racially inflammatory lesson. The principal's letter confirmed that the alleged incident happened during a social studies class...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHEC TV-10

Officer Denny Wright testifies about the day he was attacked

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police Officer Denny Wright took the stand Friday in the trial of the man accused of stabbing and blinding him back in 2019. Keith Williams is charged with attempted murder and assault on a police officer. He's accused of stabbing Wright in the face several times while Wright was responding to a domestic call on Peck Street on Oct. 4, 2019.
ROCHESTER, NY
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

NC parents hold prayer rally in opposition to after-school Satan club

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of people gathered in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Friday to hold a prayer rally against a controversial local after-school Satan club. Greensboro police had officers stationed at Joyner Elementary School to make sure things stayed under control. About 50 people gathered with signs in hand, and some got on bended […]
GREENSBORO, NC

