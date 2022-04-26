State offers $5,000 reward for info related to shooting death of Northampton man in December

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina is offering up to $5,000 for information about the shooting death of a Northampton County man.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday announced the state would offer a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the death of Derek Antoine Scott.

Scott, 39, was killed on Dec. 30, 2021, when three shots were fired into his home just outside Garysburg. One of them struck and killed Scott.

