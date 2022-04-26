ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, NC

State offers $5,000 reward for info related to shooting death of Northampton man in December

By Joedy McCreary
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina is offering up to $5,000 for information about the shooting death of a Northampton County man.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday announced the state would offer a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the death of Derek Antoine Scott.

Scott, 39, was killed on Dec. 30, 2021, when three shots were fired into his home just outside Garysburg. One of them struck and killed Scott.

YORK COUNTY, SC
State
North Carolina State
County
Northampton County, NC
City
Garysburg, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Northampton County, NC
