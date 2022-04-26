ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insufficient menstrual cycle education provided in UK schools, study finds

By Swansea University
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMenstrual cycle education in U.K. schools is inconsistent and inadequate, and teachers feel they lack time, confidence, and subject knowledge, according to new research led by Swansea University. Researchers conducted a survey of 789 U.K. primary and secondary school teachers, 88% of which felt that periods affected pupils' attendance,...

