HS Sports participation would be based on gender at birth under bill approved by MO House

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KMOX) - High school athletes would have to participate on teams based on the biological sex listed on their birth certificate, under a measure passed in the Missouri House Monday.

Representative Ron Copeland authored the amendment, attached to an education bill. "I'm not belittling anyone, i just want everyone to know that I'm here as a father and if I don't fight for my daughter's rights, I can't expect anyone else to do that."

The birth certificate issue was challenged on the floor by lawmakers that questioned what would happen if a gender was changed on a birth certificate.

Republican State Representative Shamed Dogan of St. Louis County argued against restricting transgender athletes. "This amendment takes us in a direction where we're not expanding people's rights, expanding people's freedoms. We're telling them no, you can't play sports."

Dogan then introduced an amendment banning school employment discrimination based on sexual orientation. His amendment failed.

Democrats opposed, saying it's discriminatory, and that transgender athletes have not been an issue in Missouri. The bill heads to the Senate.

