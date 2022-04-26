ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Pressure Points That Will Help Reduce Your Allergies

By Ciara Turner-Ewert
Health Digest
Health Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lX6p2_0fKbsyC300

Even though springtime is filled with vibrant colors and scents, oftentimes that beautiful scenery comes at a cost for those with seasonal allergies. If blooming flowerbeds are giving you sniffles and watery eyes, acupuncture may help reduce your allergy symptoms (via MindBodyGreen ).

Before getting started, there are a couple of things to remember. First, hold each pressure point for a minimum of 30 seconds and up to 90 seconds (via MindBodyGreen). Second, create space for relaxation while pressing these points for a more restorative experience, according to Healthline . Lastly, use firm pressure and move in a rotating motion. Now you're ready to begin!

The first point is stomach 36, which is about four fingerprints down from your kneecap (via MindBodyGreen). Press toward the outer area of your shin and breathe deeply. Found on the back of your hand, is the next pressure point — large intestine 4, known for its headache-relieving powers. To find this pressure point, place your opposite thumb on the space between the index finger and thumb. The last point is large intestine 20, which helps opens the nasal passage and reduce sinus pressure. Place each index finger right outside the sides of each nostril, then press at the same time. Breathe deeply and hold.

Does Acupuncture Effectively Treat Allergies?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39JXTu_0fKbsyC300

Now that you're familiar with three pressure points to help alleviate seasonal allergies, here's the research behind why it works. Acupuncture dates back thousands of years and is an ancient practice that began in China. The idea is that the body contains energy (ying and yang), known as Qi, which freely flows along different meridians (via Healthline ). During an acupuncture session, tiny needles are placed along various points to help restore and balance the energy flow within the body.

One benefit of acupuncture is its ability to relieve seasonal allergic rhinitis, also known as hay fever, according to a 2013 study published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Researchers reported that participants who received pressure points specific to reducing their allergy found greater relief than those who received meaningless pressure points. However, more research is needed to understand its effectiveness.

Acupuncture may also help treat eczema, or atopic dermatitis (an itchy skin rash), according to one clinical 2012 study published in Allergy. Researchers found that acupuncture was just as effective as oral antihistamines at reducing itchiness of the skin. Lastly, while research has shown that acupuncture is very effective for pain management (i.e. migraines , headaches, etc.), experts advise using it concurrently — and not as a substitute — with conventional medicine (via Medical News Today ).

Read this next: Easy Habits That Will Help You Stay Healthy At Work

Comments / 1

Related
Well+Good

Here’s Why Waking Up To Pee at Night Is a Health Risk—Especially for People Over 65

Occasionally waking up to pee isn't much of a concern. It could mean that you drank a lot of fluids close to your bedtime, or your body is processing alcohol after a night out, and you have more fluids to expel. However, a bladder condition called nocturia involves frequently waking up to pee throughout the night. Nocturia can be caused by factors like drinking a lot of fluids, diuretic medications, heart failure, or under-treated type 2 diabetes. Waking up to pee at night can seem like this pesky annoyance, but one seemingly simple reason experts recommend getting your nocturia under control? Waking to use the bathroom increases your risk of falling, and taking a tumble can have some severe health consequences, especially if you're over the age of 65, says Sean Ormond, MD, a dual board-certified in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Management.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasonal Allergies#Pressure Point#Allergy Symptoms#Pain Management
Well+Good

‘I’m a Urologist, and Here’s How Drinking Lemon Water Impacts Your Bladder’

Lemon water is often touted by wellness experts for its health benefits, particularly for those who don't exactly get excited at the prospect of drinking plain water but still want want to stay well-hydrated. That's why so many people swear by drinking lemon water as part of their daily wellness routine, especially first thing in the morning upon waking up. Lemon water can help to make you feel more awake and alert by replenishing your body's fluids—and you can't deny that the sharp, acidic zing from the citrus helps clear some of the morning blearies, too.
HEALTH
shefinds

This Is The One Salad Ingredient You Should Never Eat Again If You Want To Lose Weight, According To A Doctor

When you think of “healthy food,” chances are the first thing that’ll come to mind is a salad. With leafy greens, assorted vegetables, and flavorful dressings, salads can be a great go-to option for someone who’s looking into a well-balanced diet for weight loss. Whether you prefer to eat it as a meal or as a side, salads have several health benefits. They’re a good source of fiber, they’re rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and vitamin A, and they can even boost your metabolism.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
Country
China
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
shefinds

4 Fresh Fruits Doctors Swear By To Stop Inflammation

From arthritis to cancer to diabetes, chronic inflammation can have some serious consequences on your overall health. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re doing everything you can to take care of your body and fight inflammation and its effects as much as possible—and that includes keeping your diet in check!
NUTRITION
deseret.com

This major long COVID symptom happens 3 to 6 months later

An infection from the novel coronavirus increases your risk of serious blood clots months down the road, a new international study suggests. Driving the news: International scientists from the United Kingdom and Finland recently compared more than 1 million people in Sweden who caught COVID-19, per ABC News. What they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

The One Food You Should Cut Out Immediately For Aging Hair, Skin And Nails

As we age, it can become more difficult to keep our hair, skin, and nails hydrated, strong, and radiant. Considering how beauty starts from within and what you eat and drink has everything to do with how you look and feel, it’s more important than ever to get a grasp on the worst and best foods to add to your diet if you’re searching for ways to ward off the signs of aging. This is the one food that experts agree you should cut out immediately for aging hair, skin, and nails.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Carb No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism

In order to promote and support a healthy metabolism over 40, it’s vital to evaluate what you eat in a day and acknowledge where you can add more nutrients and ultimately, create a balanced diet. With that said, it’s equally as important to take note of what makes you feel sluggish, have less energy or causes indigestion. We checked in with health experts to learn more about one common type of carb found in many processed foods and beverages that is best to avoid for healthy aging and optimal energy. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and Melissa Morris, ACSM-certified exercise physiologist and ISSN-certified sports nutritionist.
NUTRITION
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
49K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy