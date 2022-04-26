Oil Recovers From a Drop Caused by Fears About China's Consumption

In tumultuous trading on Tuesday, oil prices rose as the market weighed Russian supply and Chinese demand concerns.

By 1355 GMT, Brent crude futures were up 1.26 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $103.58 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate contracts were up 1.14 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $99.68.

Concerns over demand in China, the world's largest crude oil importer, sent Brent and WTI down 4% on Monday, reaching lows of $101.08 and $97.06 a barrel on Tuesday, respectively.

Beijing's COVID-19 mass testing has been extended to much of the city of nearly 22 million people as the population prepares for a lockdown similar to Shanghai's strict restrictions. find out more

On the other hand, Brent climbed $2/bbl earlier in the session when the People's Bank of China announced it would increase monetary policy assistance for the real economy.

The prospect of physical market supply tightening due to the phase-out of Russian oil boosted the optimistic mood.

Germany wants to replace all Russian oil deliveries within days, according to Economy Minister Robert Habeck. find out more

According to analysts, the flow of oil from emergency stocks has alleviated fears about limited supplies.

"Focus has switched to the demand side of the equation, and concerns about lengthy supply interruptions have been significantly alleviated by IEA members' release of 240 million bbls of SPR oil and the obvious, albeit rather veiled, selling in Russian oil," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

In a gloomy indication for oil markets, five analysts polled by Reuters projected that US crude stocks rose by 2.2 million barrels on average on April 22.

The poll was taken ahead of the American Petroleum Institute's inventory report, released at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the official government data from the Energy Information Administration will be removed.

The CPC pipeline and the Black Sea terminal, which ship around 80% of Kazakhstan's oil exports, reopened to total capacity on April 23 after being reduced to half capacity due to storm-damaged mooring points for many weeks.