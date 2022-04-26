ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

‘Heartstopper’ on Netflix: Your Guide to Its Soundtrack and Mixtape

By Kayla Cobb
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ShRp1_0fKbsjCO00

Sometimes when you throw on a new show, you just know that it’s going to revitalize your Spotify. Heartstopper is one of those shows. Not only is the Netflix original one of the sweetest rom-coms on streaming, but it’s also an absolute smorgasbord of lovely, angelic indie bops.

Based on the graphic novels of the same name by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper tells the story of high schooler Charlie Spring (Joe Locke). For too long Charlie has settled for secret makeout sessions with jerk guys who refuse to come out of the closet. But when Charlie develops a crush on the seemingly straight Nick (Kit Connor) that all changes. It’s a deeply sweet series that celebrates how great it is to be in love. And if you have its many ear worms stuck in your head, you’re not alone. Here’s where you can track down the excellent music of Heartstopper.

Is There a Heartstopper Soundtrack List?

There certainly is. Netflix has already released Heartstopper’s official soundtrack on Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music. Scored by British composer Adiescar Chase, this fully instrumental score is filled with uplifting electronic riffs. Within seconds of listening, you’ll be imagining gentle leaves and sparks in your own life.

Prior to Heartstopper Chase composed music for When She Was Good, Between the Trees, and

. The multi-instrumental composer is known for experimenting with a wide variety of contemporary musical styles.

Where Can I Find a Heartstopper Music Playlist? What Songs Are Used in Heartstopper?

Once again, Netflix has your back. The streaming giant has already created an official mixtape for Heartstopper, which is now available on Spotify.

Want to build your own playlist around the songs used in the show? We get it. Music is all about expressing yourself. Heartstopper‘s soundtrack features songs from Wolf Alice, Girl in Red, Beabadoobee, and Baby Queen. Baby Queen even released a new single specifically for the show, the somber yet catchy “Colors of You.” Here’s your guide to the music used in the series, according to Tunefind.

Episode 1, “Meet”

  • “Colors of You” by Baby Queen
  • “Young” by Neon Capital and Kinck
  • “Want Me” by Baby Queen
  • “Lovesick” by Peace
  • “Dover Beach” by Baby Queen
  • “Don’t Delete the Kisses” by Wolf Alice

Episode 2, “Crush”

  • “Sappho” by Frankie Cosmos
  • “girls” by Girl in Red
  • “Dance with Me” by beabadoobee
  • “Why Am I Like This?” by Orla Gartland

Episode 3, “Kiss”

  • “My Own Person” by Smoothboi Ezra
  • “Telephone” by Waterparks
  • “LUCID” by Rina Sawayama
  • “Don’t Leave Me (Chapter 1: Despair)” by HMLTD
  • “Clearest Blue” by CHVRCHES
  • “Alaska (Toby Green Remix)” by Maggie Rogers

Episode 4, “Secret”

  • “What’s It Gonna Be?” by Shura
  • “heart” by Flor

Episode 5, “Friend”

  • “nothing else i could do” by elle jane
  • “Urbanangel1999” by Thomas Headon
  • “If You Want To” by beabadoobee
  • “Buzzkill” by Baby Queen
  • “Fever Dream” by mxmtoon
  • “Paper Mache World” by Matilda Mann
  • “I Want to Be with You” by chloe moriondo

Episode 6, “Girls”

  • “Knock Me Off My Feet” by SOAK
  • “Modest (Remastered) by 2HZ
  • “Flirting with Her” by Sir Babygirl

Episode 7, “Bully”

  • “Bang Bang Bang” by Lauran Hibberd
  • “Tired” by beabadoobee
  • “Any Other Way” by Tomberlin
  • “Smokey Eyes” by Lincoln

Episode 8, “Boyfriend”

  • “Our Window” by Noah and The Whale
  • “Because I Love You” by Montaigne
  • “Close to You” by Dayglow
  • “Moment In the Sun” by Sunflower Bean
  • “I Belong in Your Arms (Photek Remix)” by Chairlift

What Is the Song Used in Heartstopper‘s Trailer?

That would be “Young” by Neon Capital and Kinck. This year, Neon Capital released a five song EP that shares the same name as its most popular song. The Danish synthpop outfit describes their work as a “love letter to everything ’80s.” “Young” also featured the work of Kinck. The Danish singer has released several EPs and singles including No Small Talk Pt. I, No Small Talk Pt. II, and “Introvert.” Here’s where you can find Neon Capital’s Instagram and YouTube channel as well as Kinck’s Instagram and YouTube channel.

Decider.com

Netflix Marilyn Monroe Documentary Is A Fascinating Deep Dive Into the Icon’s Death

Netflix’s new Marilyn Monroe documentary, ominously titled The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, begins with a sinister statement from one of Monroe’s biographers, Anthony Summers, claiming he found evidence that suggests “the circumstances of her death were covered up.” Later, you’ll realize this is somewhat misleading editing on the part of director Emma Cooper, when you hear the full clip of this Summers interview: He does not believe there is solid evidence to support any conspiracy that Monroe was murdered, by a government agency or otherwise.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ Episode 2 Recap: True Believers

I’ll do you a favor, DoesTheDogDie.com users: Two dogs are killed in this episode of Under the Banner of Heaven. First, a dog is strung up and shot to death by enemies of Joseph Smith’s nascent religious community. (The shooting takes place off screen; the hanging does not.) Second, an unseen pup is beaten to death with a baseball bat by Ammon Lafferty, in order to teach his sons not to shirk their chores. The parallels and divergences are intriguing. In the former case, the killing of the dog is meant to demonstrate the capricious cruelty of the “Gentiles” who persecute...
ANIMALS
