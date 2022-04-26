ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHS paramedic who faced crippling anxiety has swapped her ambulance for the catwalk as she bids to become the next Miss England winner after beating her confidence issues

By Olivia Devereux-evans For Mailonline
 4 days ago

An NHS paramedic who faced crippling anxiety has now swapped her ambulance for the catwalk as she bids to become the next Miss England winner.

Alice Jones, 26, from Walsall, Birmingham, is 6ft and never had a relationship while at school because she was taller than all of the boys.

She said it left her feeling 'like a freak' and Alice had to take five months off work at West Midlands Ambulance Service to get therapy for crippling anxiety, self-doubt and body image issues.

The 26-year-old said that her problems stemmed from childhood and continued into adulthood.

But after her life-saving work throughout coronavirus, Alice grew in self-confidence and decided to enter Miss England and last Saturday walked the National Prom Show catwalk in Birmingham.

Triumphing in the show, she now has a place in the semi finals of the Miss England 2022 beauty competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F5zIM_0fKbsffU00
Alice Jones, 26, pictured, from Walsall, Birmingham, decided to swap her ambulance for ballgowns after having therapy for anxiety, self doubt and body image issues and entered Miss England
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ozDh8_0fKbsffU00
The 26-year-old, pictured, walked on the National Prom Show catwalk last Saturday and won. She is now through to the semi finals of Miss England

Alice said: 'Miss England has always been something I have been interested in, but I never thought I had the confidence to do it.

'Mentally, I had a lot of self-doubt and problems with body image issues, but over the last couple years I have been on a journey of self-discovery.

'After overcoming that, I thought, "Why not enter?". It is the last year I can enter Miss England because of my age.

'I entered as a challenge for myself as it's completely different to my day to day job as a paramedic.

'I went from spending most my time in steel toe capped boots and my hair in a messy bun to wearing a fancy dress with my hair and make-up done.

'The day was amazing, I met some lovely people and I actually really enjoyed pushing myself out my comfort zone, walking down the catwalk. It is more a confidence boost for me. I have never done anything like it before.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MVdiD_0fKbsffU00
Alice said she decided to challenge herself by entering Miss England. Here, Alice is pictured with Angie Beasley of Miss England at the National Prom Show on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oP7BP_0fKbsffU00
The 26-year-old said she had grown in confidence enough to enter the competition and that she is looking forward to what the future holds 

She added: 'I had five months of therapy and it made me realise a lot of things and what is important. There is more to life than being anxious and self-conscious.'

Working through the pandemic probably played a small part but it also probably stemmed a lot from childhood.

'Growing up, I believed I was not worth anything and that I was thick. Because I am 6ft, I felt like a bit of a freak because I was so tall. I never really had relationships because I was taller than all over the boys - that did nothing for my confidence.

'I had to make a conscious effort to slouch. I got comments like "Gosh, you're tall". I found that uncomfortable. Obviously, I carried that through to adulthood. Even as a paramedic I used to feel like I didn't deserve to be a paramedic.

'The pandemic was tough. The people you were going to were really poorly. I knew I was taking them away and that they were not coming back. I didn't see any family during the pandemic. It was quite isolating. But now, I have the confidence to enter this competition. I am looking forward to what the future holds and I welcome every challenge that comes my way.'

She added: 'It's proof with enough determination you can achieve anything you put your mind to. My message to younger girls is to put yourself and get yourself out of the comfort zone. Getting through to the semi-finals was something I never expected, honestly I am so honoured and I am really enjoying the process so far.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228JVR_0fKbsffU00
Alice, pictured here with the other Miss England finalists, said she is feeling honoured to have got through to the semi-finals and is really enjoying the process 

Comments / 0

#Miss England#Nhs England#Anxiety#Ambulance#Uk#Nhs
