Watch: Adrián Beltré Jr. shines as pitcher and third baseman

By Tim Kelly
 4 days ago

Adrián Beltré Jr. -- the son of of the future Hall of Fame third baseman -- is making a name for himself, both at the hot corner and on the mound.

Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital shared videos of the 15-year-old shining on the mound in a recent game:

The elder Beltré is the all-time leader in defensive runs saved -- which began being tracked in 2003 -- with 200. His son appears to have inherited some of the same great instincts in the field as well:

And like his father, who had 3,166 hits during his career, Beltré Jr. appears to be able to handle the bat:

Beltré will become eligible for the Hall of Fame ballot in 2024 , and the five-time Gold Glove Award winner is likely to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. After all, he homered 477 times during 21-year career spent with the Los Angeles Dodgers , Seattle Mariners , Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers . From the looks of things, his son could follow in his footsteps not long after.

