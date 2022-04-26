ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bad Bunny making Marvel history as first live-action Latino lead in ‘El Muerto'

By Allison Hazel
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iLvzp_0fKbsXYY00

Marvel is casting Bad Bunny as its newest hero! The Reggaeton superstar will lead the forthcoming standalone film El Muerto .

Listen to Bad Bunny Radio now on Audacy

Based on a comic book, El Muerto comes from the Spider-Man universe . Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez, known as El Muerto, is a super-powered wrestler. The character receives his superhuman strength from his mask, which is passed down by ancestry. According to Variety , this marks the first time a Latin superhero headlines a live-action Marvel film.

The news broke Monday during a Sony panel at Cinemacon in Las Vegas, where Bad Bunny made a surprise entrance. “To bring El Muerto to life is just incredible… so exciting,” the singer announced to the audience, adding that he's a professional wrestling fan. Recently, Bad Bunny made an appearance at WWE's WrestleMania and the Royal Rumble .

“Sometimes, we get lucky with perfect casting,” Sanford Panitch , President of Sony Motion Picture Group said. “We think audiences are going to be excited by where these marvel characters are headed.” El Muerto is scheduled to be released on Jan. 12, 2024.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bad Bunny
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Film Star#Latino#Bad Bunny Radio#Cinemacon#Sony Motion Picture Group#The Audacy App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Audacy

Audacy

57K+
Followers
55K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy