Bad Bunny making Marvel history as first live-action Latino lead in ‘El Muerto'

Marvel is casting Bad Bunny as its newest hero! The Reggaeton superstar will lead the forthcoming standalone film El Muerto .

Based on a comic book, El Muerto comes from the Spider-Man universe . Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez, known as El Muerto, is a super-powered wrestler. The character receives his superhuman strength from his mask, which is passed down by ancestry. According to Variety , this marks the first time a Latin superhero headlines a live-action Marvel film.

The news broke Monday during a Sony panel at Cinemacon in Las Vegas, where Bad Bunny made a surprise entrance. “To bring El Muerto to life is just incredible… so exciting,” the singer announced to the audience, adding that he's a professional wrestling fan. Recently, Bad Bunny made an appearance at WWE's WrestleMania and the Royal Rumble .

“Sometimes, we get lucky with perfect casting,” Sanford Panitch , President of Sony Motion Picture Group said. “We think audiences are going to be excited by where these marvel characters are headed.” El Muerto is scheduled to be released on Jan. 12, 2024.

