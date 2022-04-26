ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

You’ve got one final chance to win a lunch with Warren Buffett

By Chris Morris
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JvjaV_0fKbs5Ah00

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

More than two decades ago, Warren Buffett’s first wife, Susie, had an idea: Auction off a charity lunch with her husband with the money going to support GLIDE, a program that helps people out of poverty and homelessness. That first lunch, in 2000, went for $25,000.

Now, after being put on pause for the past two years, Buffett is bellying up to the table once again—only this, he says, will be the final one.

Bidding for the “Power of One” charity auction lunch with the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway will open on Sunday, June 12, at 10:30 p.m. ET on eBay.

People hoping to dine with the Oracle of Omaha will have five days to offer the highest amount. The winning bidder will meet Buffett at one of his favorite restaurants, Smith & Wollensky, in NYC, with up to seven friends in tow.

Given its significance as the last event, bidding for the lunch is expected to be high (and, to put that in perspective, since 2008, the winning bids have all exceeded $1 million). To date, the charity lunches have raised more than $34 million to support GLIDE.

Never miss a story about investing

Three years ago, at the last “Power of One” lunch, Justin Sun, the founder of cryptocurrency company Tron, won the bidding, paying nearly $4.6 million to dine with Buffett, topping the previous record by over $1 million.

(Buffett, famously, once called Bitcoin “probably rat poison squared.”)

The meal was postponed after Sun said he fell ill, but the two eventually met for dinner in February 2020.

Comments / 1

Related
MarketWatch

My wife and I need to sell our ‘starter home’ of 40 years because we can’t handle stairs. When is a good time to buy a new one?

My wife and I have been living in our “starter home” for over 40 years. We are now to the point that we will shortly need a home with minimal stairs. I understand that, as joint tax filers, a portion of the profits from the sale of our home will be exempt. I have also heard that there is a separate rule about purchasing a new home, within two years of the sale, which could also save taxes.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Sun
Person
Warren Buffett
Fortune

This couple just bought a house for all cash in one of America’s hottest markets. Here’s how they did it, and what it feels like

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The sound of a gunshot ringing out at 2 a.m. was the last straw for Laurie and Tim. After seven years in their Oakland home, they decided in mid-2021 to head north to Portland, Ore., for a safer neighborhood for their children and a slower pace of living.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Berkshire Hathaway#Oracle#Smith Wollensky#Tron
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
CBS News

Zillow Gone Wild, bringing unreal real estate to your screen

Sometimes real estate can seem a little unreal, which is just fine for Samir Mezrahi, who runs the popular social media account Zillow Gone Wild, posting "see it to believe it" homes, to the shock and delight of his two million-plus followers. From towering castles to underground bunkers, and seemingly everything in-between, what used to lie behind closed doors is now just a click away, thanks to Zillow, the most popular online real estate marketplace.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Fortune

Fortune

121K+
Followers
6K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy