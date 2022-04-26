VIDEO: Dozens of gunshots fired near youth baseball game in South Carolina

A toddler was hospitalized this week after she was attacked by a coyote in Southern California. According the Orange County Register, the incident occurred at around 9:45 p.m. Thursday near the Huntington Beach Pier. Video shows the child, believed to be between 2 or 3, standing on the beach near two women and another child. Just seconds into the video, the little girl is seen taking a few steps behind one of the women, before the coyote approaches her and attacks. The animal remains on top of the child for about 10 seconds, before it runs away.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO