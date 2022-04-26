ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potholes: Cost to drivers and municipalities

By Amy Phillips
CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A study found that Massachusetts has the fourth-highest rate of pothole complaints per mile of road of any state in the country.

This is the time of the year that the roads are littered with potholes. According to Triple-A, the average cost of pothole repairs on a car is $306.

Cities and towns get complaints from residents, but sometime their budgets limit them to filling holes temporarily. And if you have a state road in your town, like Route 5 or Interstates 90 and 91, the state is responsible for those repairs and it may take years to get done.

The 22News I-Team wanted to find out just how much local cities and towns spend on pothole repairs, what’s being done to fix some of the worst roads in our area, and what it can cost you. Watch 22News I-Team reporter Taylor Knight’s report Thursday on 22News at 6 p.m.

