Massachusetts State Police Issue Alert For Phishing Scams That Claim To Be From US Marshals

Massachusetts State Police alerted the public about an increase in phone scams where individuals are pretending to be United States Marshals. Photo Credit: Pixabay/JESHOOTS-com

Massachusetts State Police are alerting the public about an increase in phone scams where individuals are pretending to be United States Marshals.

State police issued the alert on Monday, April 25, saying authorities have received an increase in reports of a phishing scam where scammers are calling victims and claiming the victims have outstanding warrants, court or legal fees, or payments owed to avoid arrest.

Police said the goal of the scam is to trick the victims into providing banking information, buying prepaid debit cards, or transferring funds.

Some scammers may also spoof their phone number to appear like a government number or use different tactics to sound legitimate such as providing badge numbers or the names of federal judges.

"The United States Marshals Service would never ask for credit card numbers, wire transfers, or other financial information over the phone," police said.

State police said incidents of this scam can be reported to local police departments.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.