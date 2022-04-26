Marion chosen to participate in ‘Work from Home’ project

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — A Southwest Virginia town has been chosen as one of the five communities in the state to take part in a pilot project geared at appealing to remote workers.

A release from the Town of Marion states the 2022 Virginia Main Street Work from Home pilot project will provide services to the town valued at $10,000.

The project comes after COVID-19 “transformed where and how people work,” the release states. Due to the rise of remote work, people can choose where they live without factoring their career into the location. Rather, “quality of life factors” can take the forefront of the selection process.

Marion town officials say they will work with Virginia Main Street and the National Main Street Center to craft a downtown revitalization strategy, which will hopefully result in an influx of remote workers moving to the town.

“Technical assistance will be provided over a six-month period to analyze the demand, target market, amenities, and opportunities for supporting remote workers,” the release states. “This project will include the development of a remote work assessment tool, a summary report with a set of recommendations and resource options for implementation.”

Meetings will be held by the town and the Marion Downtown! organization starting June 1. Matt Wagner of the National Main Street Center will conduct those meetings.

“As Marion grows, especially with the diversity offered by Emory & Henry College, SWVMHI, Marion Correctional Institute, General Dynamics, and other employers, we are finding that the pandemic has caused a refocus of priorities for many, with ‘quality of life’ exceeding many other factors,” said Ken Heath, the Director of Community and Economic Development for the Town of Marion and Executive Director for Marion Downtown!. “Several of our newest residents are here simply because they can remote work and love the lifestyle offered here in ‘America’s Coolest Hometown.’”

