The rains came to end the game in the 5th inning but Goodhue finished their at bats so the Knights picked up a 10-5 win in Wanamingo Friday. The Wildcats opened the game with a run in the first inning thanks in large part to a double by Adam Poncelat. Poncelat tatooed the ball over the head of the center fielder for K-W. He would advance to third base on a passed ball during a John Collins at bat that ended in a walk.

GOODHUE, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO