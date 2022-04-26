ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Jonesborough tobacco shop sells winning lottery ticket

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
 4 days ago

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tennessee Cash player is $20,000 wealthier after purchasing a winning lottery ticket at Tri-City Wholesale Tobacco on East Jackson Boulevard.

A release from the Tennessee Lottery on Wednesday revealed the ticket totaled $20,429.

Another win in Tennessee included a Powerball ticket valued at $100,000 sold at a Publix in Murfreesboro. The winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000, but since the player chose the Power Play feature, the prize doubled.

The Tennessee Lottery noted that the current jackpot stands at $454 million.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

