Give Vidanta Vallarta this: the course is providing fireworks. The site of this week’s Mexico Open has surrendered two early aces in Round 1 in its PGA Tour debut. The first came from the first group of the day thanks to Kiradech Aphibarnrat. The man affectionately known as “Barn Rat” was three over through his first four holes but turned his day around thanks to an ace at the 188-yard par-3 fifth.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO