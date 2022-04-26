ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. Dream Town by David Baldacci - 9781538719787 - (Grand Central Publishing)

2. Beautiful by Danielle Steel - 9781984821652 - (Random House Publishing Group)

3. The Investigator by John Sandford - 9780593328699 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Kingdom of Bones by James Rollins - 9780062893048 - (William Morrow)

5. Death of the Black Widow by J. D. Barker & James Patterson - 9781538709818 - (Grand Central Publishing)

6. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

7. Just One Dare by Carly Phillips - 9781954166080 - (CP Publishing)

8. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. What Happened to the Bennetts by Lisa Scottoline - 9780525539681 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

