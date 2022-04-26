ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, DE

Delaware school custodian charged with dealing in child porn

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MILFORD, Del. (AP) — A Delaware school custodian has been charged with dealing in child pornography, according to court documents.

Court documents state Darin Albright was arrested Friday after admitting to sending and receiving photos on Twitter of children performing sexual acts, The News Journal reported. Albright once served as chief custodian at Mispillion Elementary School, according to a webpage that has since been deleted. He’s being held on $180,000 cash bond.

After being contacted by Twitter, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted the Delaware Child Predator Task Force on Thursday, according to court documents.

Twitter told the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a site user later identified as Albright sent other Twitter users child pornography, according to court documents.

After Delaware State Police arrested Albright, he admitted creating the Twitter account and said he had sent and received child and adult porn, court documents state.

Milford School District Superintendent Kevin Dickerson said Albright has been placed on leave. The images Albright sent were “internet-sourced” and the victims were not district students, Dickerson said. Court records do not list an attorney for Albright.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

