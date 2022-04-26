Google begins the rollout of Play Store safety listings

All eyes are on Apple today, after a tumultuous series of earnings reports dropped this week. Google parent company Alphabet missed revenue expectations, while Meta (formerly Facebook) recorded a higher profit than expected this quarter. Apple just released its results and the company has performed respectably in its second quarter of the fiscal year 2022. This was its best March quarter yet, with revenues of $97.3 billion — a 9 percent jump from the same period last year. On today's earnings call, CEO Tim Cook said the results were "better than we anticipated." That said, it's still a drop from its results last quarter, where it broke all-time records with revenues of $123.9 billion.
Comments / 0