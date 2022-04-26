ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Google begins the rollout of Play Store safety listings

By M. Moon
Engadget
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting today, you'll start seeing a new section within Play Store listings that show information on how apps collect, store and share data. Google first announced the feature in May 2021 and gave us a glimpse of what it would look like in July. In the data safety...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

Epic asks court to stop Google's removal of Bandcamp from the Play Store (updated)

Now that Epic Games is buying Bandcamp, it's worried Google might pull the music app. In association with its antitrust lawsuit, Epic has filed for a preliminary injunction that would bar Google from removing or otherwise blocking access to Bandcamp on the Play Store. Most notably, the developer claims Google's stricter in-app purchase requirements (which will demand that Bandcamp use Google's billing system from June 1st) and delayed payments (from a maximum 48 hours to as long as 45 days) would cause "irreparable harm" to both Epic and musicians.
BUSINESS
Engadget

Snapchat is getting a suite of new editing tools called 'director mode'

In case there was any doubt that Snap is among the many platforms trying to challenge TikTok, the company just introduced a new suite of creator-friendly editing tools called “director mode.” The company showed off the new editing tools, which are rolling out “in the coming months” at the company’s Partner Summit event.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Android 13 beta hands-on: Just small tweaks for now

The public Android 13 beta is here, and it’s our first chance to look at what might be coming in Google’s OS update. We’ve already learned a bit about what the company will be focusing on improving for the next version, and a lot of it sounds like backend changes that might not make a huge impact on daily use. Android 13 is supposed to bring finer privacy controls and more themed app icons. Though, there’s probably stuff in the works that the company has yet to share – don’t forget Google I/O coming up in two weeks.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Apple extends update deadline for outdated apps in danger of being deleted

Apple recently sent notices to some indie developers, warning them that their app will be pulled from the App Store if it's not updated within 30 days. The tech giant has had a policy in place against outdated and abandoned applications since 2016, but the move suggests that it's now more rigorously enforcing that rule. Some of the letters' recipients criticized the policy for being a barrier to indie developers, what with how tough it is to keep up with platform changes and how much work it takes to roll out even a minor update. Now, Apple has published a post clarifying why some old apps are in danger of being removed, along with the announcement that it's giving developers more time to update their applications.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Play Store#Smart Phone
Engadget

Twitter admits it accidentally overstated user numbers between 2019 and 2021

As it prepares itself for the possibility of becoming wholly owned by Elon Musk, Twitter is today revealing that it previously overstated its user figures between 2019 and 2021. In its newest financial reports, the platform says that users with multiple accounts were inadvertently counted as multiple people. The difference in the figures was never more than 2 million either way, but it reflects the even more limited nature of Twitter’s growth.
INTERNET
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Engadget

Amazon permanently allows workers to carry phones following warehouse collapse

Amazon will permanently allow warehouse employees to keep their cellphones with them at work after temporarily permitting them during the pandemic, Vice has reported. "We recognize the desire for employees to keep their mobile phones with them inside facilities, and the last two years have demonstrated that we can safely do so," an internal message seen by Motherboard stated. "Therefore, we are making the temporary phone policy permanent worldwide, in all of our operations facilities."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
Engadget

Netflix's Tudum lays off staff months after launch

Netflix assembled an impressive roster of writers and editors for its fan site project, Tudum, which launched in early December of 2021. Today, a significant portion of those new hires have been sent packing for reasons unknown. A swath of the site's former staff announced their departures today on Twitter,...
BUSINESS
Engadget

Snap made a $230 selfie drone called Pixy

After years of rumors, has officially revealed its first selfie drone. The pocket-sized device, which is called , doesn't require a lengthy setup. It doesn't even come with a controller. Instead, you'll be able to choose one of four preset flight paths with the touch of a button. The drone...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Amazon re-awarded $10 billion NSA cloud contract after Microsoft dispute

Microsoft failed in its attempt to challenge Amazon's $10 billion NSA contract. Nextgov has learned the NSA re-awarded the "Wild and Stormy" cloud computing deal to Amazon Web Services after reviewing the decision. While the Government Accountability Office recommended a reevaluation in October following Microsoft's objections, it's clear the second look didn't substantially change the outcome.
BUSINESS
Engadget

Sony may create PlayStation Plus game trials on behalf of developers

It emerged in a report this week that Sony appears to be asking developers to create time-limited trials for certain games for the new PlayStation Plus Premium service. It was initially unclear how much support Sony would offer studios for this purpose, but, according to Ethan Gach of Kotaku, the PlayStation Store team will actually set up the trials on behalf of developers.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Apple had a huge quarter, but revenue growth is slowing

All eyes are on Apple today, after a tumultuous series of earnings reports dropped this week. Google parent company Alphabet missed revenue expectations, while Meta (formerly Facebook) recorded a higher profit than expected this quarter. Apple just released its results and the company has performed respectably in its second quarter of the fiscal year 2022. This was its best March quarter yet, with revenues of $97.3 billion — a 9 percent jump from the same period last year. On today's earnings call, CEO Tim Cook said the results were "better than we anticipated." That said, it's still a drop from its results last quarter, where it broke all-time records with revenues of $123.9 billion.
BUSINESS
Engadget

Airbnb's safety team will be the focus of a documentary series

Airbnb rentals sometimes turn sour, and media moguls are betting that this makes for quality entertainment. Deadline has learned Queer Eye company Scout Productions is teaming with Bloomberg to produce a documentary series on Airbnb's safety team. The show will be based on an investigative piece from Olivia Carville that outlines how an "elite" team handles horrific incidents, including hidden camera creeps, scammers and cleaning up the aftermaths of violent crimes.
TV & VIDEOS
Engadget

Beijing approves driverless taxi permits for Baidu and Pony.ai

Beijing is paving the way for driverless robotaxis. China’s capital city granted permits to auto startup and Chinese internet giant to offer self-driving car services to the general public, both companies announced today. Both operations will start out small — Baidu’s fleet will consist of 10 cars and Pony.ai will run four cars, CNBC. Eventually both companies plan to expand operations in the city.
WORLD
Engadget

Beats Fit Pro are on sale for $180 right now

It's an ideal moment to buy wireless earbuds for those springtime walks and workouts. Amazon has put the Beats Fit Pro on sale for $180, or $20 off — a good value when the store previously offered a gift card in lieu of a discount. You can also buy the Beats Studio Buds for $100 (down from $150) if you're more interested in a lower price than an abundance of features, and the Apple-branded AirPods Pro are currently discounted to $175 (normally $249).
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Boost your career with this $49 Agile and DevOps training

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Successful developers, IT professionals and project managers may share a few key skill sets, two of those being the Agile and Scrum frameworks. Pair that with proper DevOps knowledge, and you could find yourself working at organizations like Google, , IBM and other household names.
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy