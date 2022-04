Inspired By City Views And Cotton Candy Skies, Here’s A Collection Of Songs By Local DFW Artists For When You Just Feel Like Going For A Drive. Many times when we write our Song of The Day reviews, we talk about how certain songs give us “driving through the city” vibes. We don’t really know exactly what it is about those songs, all we know is that the experience is a thousand times better if you play them in the car with the windows rolled down. We’ve tested them out, trust us.

DALLAS, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO