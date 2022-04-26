ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OK veteran still waiting for payment months after selling home

By Adam Snider/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yfi6J_0fKbn9Es00

Despite selling a property for more than $30,000, a metro veteran tells KFOR he never received a cent.

At 91 years young, Bud Johnson has quite a life story.

Oklahoma City Zoo mourning loss of popular river otter

Much of his life was spent in the military, but he found success in real estate later in life.

“I was hatched right here in Oklahoma City,” said Bud. “Made more money after retirement than I ever did working.”

Bud owned a handful of properties over the years, but was looking to offload.

A property on the southeast side had fallen into disrepair, and Bud says squatters have taken up residence.

Woman killed after getting flat tire on Oklahoma highway

Hoping to sell the home as-is, Bud found a buyer in Sylvester Mason III, out of Tulsa, who agreed to buy the home for $36,000.

The two met at the Oklahoma County Courthouse, and Sylvester brought a notary to finalize the deal.

“He had the papers all ready, he had promissory note all ready,” said Bud. “He had his notary, he had everything.”

But Sylvester Mason III didn’t have the $36,000 needed to purchase the property. He opted instead to sign a note that promised payment in 90 days.

The deed changed hands last September, and Bud says he hasn’t heard from Sylvester since.

Swadley’s says almost 300 employees will lose their jobs after Tourism Dept. ends contract

To avoid these situations, local attorney Mark Walraven advises anyone in real estate to call a pro prior to signing, and stick to mortgages as opposed to promissory notes.

That way, if the seller fails to make payments, it’s the bank who chases them down.

“The note says, I owe you money to the bank,” said Mark. “The mortgage says, if I don’t pay you that money, [the bank] gets my house. That’s why the mortgage is important.”

As for Bud’s predicament, who is Sylvester Mason III?

Through our research, we believe he lives in Tulsa. A felon following drug and gun charges in 2014 who has started a number of businesses since.

Looking through the documents in Bud’s property sale, we found they were notarized by someone named Kayla Woodside.

Oklahoma family crushed after Wildlife Dept. says release pet coyote to the wild or put it down

Turns out, Kayla is married to Sylvester. According to state officials, she isn’t even a notary. But we found she applied for and received a COVID PPP loan as a notary, for nearly $8,000 in 2021, according to online records.

Finding Sylvester has proven tough. We stopped by various Tulsa addresses, but neighbors said they hadn’t seen him in months.

Sylvester has been busy though.

According to property records, he sold Bud’s home to another woman earlier this year. She told our team she paid $55,000 for two Sylvester properties, and had no idea about Bud’s predicament.

Sylvester Mason III currently has a warrant out for his arrest in Tulsa County for a bogus check charge. In Your Corner attempted to speak with Sylvester in multiple ways, but never heard back.

Bud tells KFOR he’s looking to contest the property records at the Oklahoma County Courthouse.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 5

GT Clayton Goins
3d ago

our veterans have been done wrong ever since Vietnam! The only president that cared and treated them right was TRUMP!

Reply
4
Liberal Economist
3d ago

if the Veteran can prove that this deal was made "not in good faith" and under fraudulent pretenses, then the chain of title for the property reverts back to the Veteran.

Reply
2
Related
KFOR

Today in Oklahoma: Copperhead Coatings

Sponsored Content – Copperhead Coatings – Sponsored Content. Welcome to Today in Oklahoma hosted by Jack Elliott. In this segment of Today in Oklahoma, Jack visits with Ford Simpson, owner of Copperhead Coatings. Ford goes into great detail about how he and his team can completely revamp any...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Business
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma County, OK
Business
Local
Oklahoma Business
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
County
Oklahoma County, OK
Tampa Bay Times

3 states fear travel nurse tampered with hospital patients’ drugs

Health officials in at least three states are investigating a travel nurse suspected of tampering with and potentially contaminating vials and syringes of opioid painkillers in two hospitals, then returning the vials to medication cabinets where they could be unknowingly given to patients. One hundred patients who may have been...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Oklahoma City Zoo#Tourism Dept
Ash Jurberg

The Oklahoma man giving away billions

Last week I shared the story of Lynn Schusterman, the Tulsa woman giving away billions. The story received many positive comments, so I thought I would share another great story. This time of George Kaiser- another generous Oklahoma resident.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Mortgages
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cookout turns into stabbing in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A family in a north Tulsa neighborhood were having a cookout when Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrived for a stabbing call. It started when disagreement occurred between an older man and his niece, according to TPD. The disagreement had turned violent when the niece stabbed the...
TULSA, OK
KFOR

KFOR

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy