Cheektowaga, NY

Former substitute teacher and coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
A former substitute teacher and coach from Cheektowaga has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced 36-year-old Steven Gasiorek pleaded guilty before Senior U.S. District Judge Williams M. Skretny to receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor. He was arrested in connection to the charges in 2019 .

Gasiorek worked as a substitute teacher and athletic coach at John F. Kennedy Middle and High Schools between March 2014 and April 2019. According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango, during that time Gasiorek pretended to be a teenage girl from California and used a fictitious Instagram account to communicate with numerous minor males and receive child pornography.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Gasiorek's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he has pleaded guilty. You can read our full mugshot policy here .

The U.S. Attorney's office said Gasiorek knew the victims were minors and he served as a teacher or coach to some of them .

In April 2019 a search warrant was executed at Gasiorek's home and a laptop computer and external hard drive were seized. The U.S. Attorney's Office said over 600 images and videos of child pornography depicting minor males were recovered. 29 of them have been positively identified and lived in Cheektowaga, Lancaster, Virginia, Texas, and Florida.

Gasiorek faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years, a maximum penalty of 40 years, and a $250,000 fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 27.

NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
