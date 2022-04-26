ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Murder suspect charged with beating prisoner in jail

By Roland Richter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaco, Tx (FOX 44) – A man held in the McLennan County Jail on murder and various weapons charges has now been charged with seriously injuring another prisoner in the jail in a violent assault. Deotis Sanders-Gray was served with the aggravated assault warrant in the jail Monday...

