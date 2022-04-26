Visual and Performing Arts “Extreme Artery” initiative pays tribute to founding faculty and presents chorale, jazz and musical mosaic concerts, theater production & art exhibition
The Visual and Performing Arts (VPA) Department is announcing a variety of opportunities to view in-person exhibits and performances by Worcester State students through its annual “Extreme Artery” initiative, an end-of-school-year blast of presentations slated to run from Tuesday, April 26 through Thursday, May 5. In addition...news.worcester.edu
