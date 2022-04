Pending the reversal of a federal court ruling masks will remain optional but not mandatory on NJ Transit. Masks were required on all forms of public transportation including terminals and stations until U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa ruled that the CDC mandate exceeded the authority of U.S. health officials. The CDC improperly failed to justify its decision to extend the mandate and did not follow proper rulemaking, according to Mizelle. The ruling is being appealed by the CDC.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO