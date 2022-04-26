ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Mother’s Day gift guide with Jennifer Chan

By Nancy Cruz
KTLA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStyle & beauty expert Jennifer Chan showed us some gifts that moms are sure to love in her...

ktla.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA.com

Mother’s day must-haves from ChicExecs

For more information on ChicExecs visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on April 28, 2022. This segment is sponsored by ChicExecs. For more information on Malibu Bronze visit their website. For more information on The Transformation Factory visit their website. For more...
CELEBRATIONS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skincare Products
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KTLA.com

Jessica Holmes gets a maternity leave send-off

Today was Jessica Holmes’ last day before she welcomes her second baby with her husband Arie and in KTLA fashion, we gave her a fun send-off with two competitive games. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 29, 2022.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KTLA.com

Baby consultant gives Jessica some baby name ideas

Baby name consultant Taylor A. Humphrey joined us live to give Jessica some baby name ideas and the guys also weigh in. To learn more about Taylor and more baby name ideas, visit her website or follow her on Instagram. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

This Time-Saving Hair Dryer Is The ‘Best For Curly Hair’ & Is 50% Off Right Now At Ulta

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to our hair, we’re quite protective of what goes on it. We all remember the dark days of crimping, no heat protectant, and box dye. Never again will we blindly get another hair product without knowing what we’re getting into. The problem is that with hair products, many recommend products without realizing that hair is unique. There are different types, lengths, strengths, etc. So for the curly-haired beauties who need some extra hair care, we may have found the ultimate deal at Ulta.
HAIR CARE
KTLA.com

You could win a year of flower bouquets from Teleflora

With Mother’s Day around the corner, our partners at Teleflora are furnishing an amazing prize to help keep your home – or the home of someone you love – bright with fresh flowers for a full year! Text TELEFLORA to 515151 for your chance to win a monthly bouquet of flowers from Teleflora ($100 value or less) for 12 months! Message and data rates apply. A wonderful opportunity to bring beauty and grace into your home all year. Good luck!
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy