Lamont urging lawmakers to approve juvenile crime bill

By Jon Rosen
 4 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont is urging lawmakers to approve legislation on a bi-partisan juvenile crime bill. Lamont is holding a news conference on Tuesday afternoon to push the bill that includes investment in a series of policing and community initiatives to address the root causes of violence.

On Monday, House lawmakers debated a juvenile crime reform bill but stalled because of budget negotiations. The bill includes if a teen is arrested, they must go before a judge within 5 days. Prosecutors and police can ask for teens to be detained and sentencing guidelines are increased for five years in prison for serious sexual assault.

That bill expands existing law to include other serious offenses like murder and firearm charges. There are also stricter penalties for motor vehicle thefts and carjackings.

“It allows for a kid to get into a program quicker than under the current system, where hopefully they learn,” said State Rep. Craig Fishbein (R).

“Obviously, there are dollar figures involved here and are subject to final budget negotiations once that is done. I think this bill will receive bipartisan support,” said State Rep. Steven Stafstrom (D).

Lawmakers are also looking at impact panels so kids will hear from victims they stole from.

Comments / 7

MomKnoze
4d ago

What do you plan on doing with the adult drug dealers that continue to run rampant in every town? Isn't there a bill for that already? Your 'Bills' are worthless unless the people enforcing them do their jobs.

Reply
7
David Barz
3d ago

Lamont is ONLY speaking out about this now because it’s re-election time. Democrats get their “jollies” on crime and criminal behavior. Democrats/liberals learned from the “best in this craft”. The Biden Crime Family.

Reply
3
Debra Fletcher
4d ago

Inflation is running at more than eight percent, the highest cost of living increase in a generation. Bay Staters are facing soaring prices on gas, groceries, and other goods. For Beacon Hill leaders to say that tax breaks ‘weren’t necessary’ in the Budget is ludicrous.

Reply
2
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
