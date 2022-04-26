Samsung says its new portable SSD can survive a 10-foot drop

Samsung's latest Galaxy S22 handsets are some of the best Android phones you can get right now, and Amazon has discounted the entire lineup. Each of the three S22 models is cheaper than usual, with the best savings being on the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the S22+ — both are $200 off, bringing them down to $1,000 and $800, respectively. The standard Galaxy S22 is $100 off and back down to an all-time low of $700. And if you decide to take the plunge, you can get $60 off the Galaxy Buds 2 if you buy the earbuds along with one of the S22 smartphones. Just click on the "extra savings" banner on the phones' product pages to see how to add both items to your cart.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO