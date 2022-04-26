ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Samsung says its new portable SSD can survive a 10-foot drop

By K. Holt
Engadget
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung has expanded its lineup of T7 portable SSDs with a more rugged version. For one thing, the T7 Shield has improved drop resistance. Samsung says it should be able to survive a fall of 9.8 feet, in part thanks to rubberized exterior protection for the...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssd#Mobile Device#Foot Drop#Sata#Tb
Digital Trends

Today’s best laptop deals include an Asus for $180

Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly Chromebook or a powerful gaming computer, laptop deals are never in short supply. We’re always on the lookout for great discounts on laptops from major brands, such as Asus, Dell, and Lenovo. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite offers on excellent laptops that you can get today!
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Amazon’s Blink Camera deals start at $17 each this week

Did you miss the crazy Blink camera deals Amazon was offering during its massive Black Friday 2021 sale? Well, we have some wonderful news. Every single one of Amazon’s best Blink deals from Black Friday has returned ahead of Christmas 2021!. Of course, it’s not just Blink home security...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Amazon permanently allows workers to carry phones following warehouse collapse

Amazon will permanently allow warehouse employees to keep their cellphones with them at work after temporarily permitting them during the pandemic, Vice has reported. "We recognize the desire for employees to keep their mobile phones with them inside facilities, and the last two years have demonstrated that we can safely do so," an internal message seen by Motherboard stated. "Therefore, we are making the temporary phone policy permanent worldwide, in all of our operations facilities."
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

Best AMD motherboards in 2022

The best AMD motherboard is the basis of your entire AMD gaming PC, so it's a pretty important to pick this component carefully. The choices are endless, which make it tougher to narrow down, but so few of these AMD motherboards have everything you need at a manageable cost. We tested a ton of different generations of AMD chipsets on various boards to find the best ones for you, no matter the budget.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
Engadget

Samsung reports steep rise in profit for the first quarter of 2022

Samsung has reported a massive rise in operating profit for the first three months of 2022, thanks in part to the robust demand for its memory chips and the strong sales of its new Galaxy flagship devices. The Korean tech giant has posted an operating profit of KRW 14.12 trillion ($11.12 billion), which is 51 percent higher than the same period last year, and a record consolidated revenue of KRW 77.78 trillion ($61.2 billion).
ECONOMY
Engadget

Keep cool all summer with this $70 personal air conditioner

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. When the heat rises, it’s time to start your summer wellness routine. Applying sunscreen, staying hydrated and protecting your eyes from harmful UV rays are musts all season long. But the temperature can still reach you beyond beach days and campouts.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy S22 phones drop to new record lows at Amazon

Samsung's latest Galaxy S22 handsets are some of the best Android phones you can get right now, and Amazon has discounted the entire lineup. Each of the three S22 models is cheaper than usual, with the best savings being on the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the S22+ — both are $200 off, bringing them down to $1,000 and $800, respectively. The standard Galaxy S22 is $100 off and back down to an all-time low of $700. And if you decide to take the plunge, you can get $60 off the Galaxy Buds 2 if you buy the earbuds along with one of the S22 smartphones. Just click on the "extra savings" banner on the phones' product pages to see how to add both items to your cart.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Review

With the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, AMD tested the advantages of adding an enormous amount of Level 3 cache to its existing Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. Our benchmark tests of that processor showed minor benefits across the board with more significant, though variable, benefits in games. Now, with the Ryzen 5 5500 ($159), we get to test the opposite: what happens when you take a Ryzen 5000 series chip and drastically reduce its cache. It turns out that the impact, as with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, varies with different applications, but the Ryzen 5 5500 seems destined to be a tough sell unless street prices show smaller differences than list prices—AMD's Ryzen 5 5600 is generally better in every way and costs just $40 more.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

LG Gram 2022 lineup reveals 'ultra-lightweight' 14-inch laptop

LG reveals a new line of premium LG Gram laptops boasting 12th Gen Intel Core processors, optional Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics and "ultra-lightweight" designs; aiming to deliver a new generation of portable power. The South Korean tech manufacturer is known to deliver thin-and-light laptops, and it's new lineup of LG...
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Beat Apple's 2-month backorder delay and save $150 on this 2TB 14-inch MacBook Pro that's in stock now

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Despite mid- to late June backorder delays at Apple, Adorama has a limited amount of14-inch MacBook Pro units in stock right now with a spacious 2TB SSD. Save $150 on the system instantly, plus $60 off AppleCare — all without having to wait.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

Snap made a $230 selfie drone called Pixy

After years of rumors, has officially revealed its first selfie drone. The pocket-sized device, which is called , doesn't require a lengthy setup. It doesn't even come with a controller. Instead, you'll be able to choose one of four preset flight paths with the touch of a button. The drone...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Protect your personal belongings with the Gaze security camera

Gaze is a new personal security camera that allows you to protect your belongings wherever you may be. Specifically created to prevent theft before it happens and scare away any possible seeds or third parties tampering with your personal belongings. Gaze can assist you when prosecuting perpetrators if the worst...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple MacBook sales continue to grow, PC sales down

This latest finding from Counterpoint Research does not break out any difference between the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Similar previous reports about Apple sales being up, however, only covered the Mac. "[However,] Apple continued its success with the M1 MacBook series to see 8% YoY shipment growth in Q1...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy