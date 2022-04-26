ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, NC

Leland Police Department looking for duo they say stole items from Hope Chest

By WWAY News
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department is searching for a male and female duo they say dropped some items off at the Hope Chest on Village Road, but also took some...

