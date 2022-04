GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hands on Greenville is back for the first time since the pandemic. United Way of Greenville County has hosted the massive volunteer-led event, also called HOG Day, for 25 years. They had to scale back during the last two years because of COVID-19, but now they are ready to deploy 2,000 volunteers to 50 different project sites.

