An ‘Encanto’ Sing-Along Concert Tour Is Coming: Here Are the Dates

You don’t talk about Bruno, but starting in July, you will be able to sing along with the characters of Encanto about him. On Tuesday (April 26), Disney Concerts and Live Nation announced Encanto : The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour, a 32-stop expedition across the United States, which will give fans of the film the chance to see their favorite super power-possessing family in a brand new way.

According to the press release, the “one-of-a-kind” event promises a simultaneous film and concert experience, with a live on-stage band accompanying Disney’s hit animated film as it plays in its entirety. Kicking off in Ridgefield, Wash., on July 18, the tour will start on the West Coast, make its way to the East, and conclude in August with stops in the Midwest.

Premiering in November of 2021, Encanto is set in Colombia and follows Mirabel Madrigal as she fights to protect the magical powers everyone in her family possesses but her. It swept the best animated film categories at the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs and the Producers Guild of America.

No matter who’s in the audience at the sing-along tour, it’s more than likely that everyone is going to know the words to the songs performed onstage. Featuring eight original tunes composed by Hamilton and Moana ‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Encanto soundtrack topped the Billboard 200 for nine weeks, and its fan-favorite track “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” spent five consecutive weeks in the leading spot atop the Billboard Hot 100 .

Tickets for the tour will be available for purchase 10 a.m. local time Friday (April 29). See the full list of dates and cities below:

ENCANTO: THE SING-ALONG FILM CONCERT TOUR DATES: