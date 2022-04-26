An ‘Encanto’ Sing-Along Concert Tour Is Coming: Here Are the Dates
You don’t talk about Bruno, but starting in July, you will be able to sing along with the characters of Encanto about him. On Tuesday (April 26), Disney Concerts and Live Nation announced Encanto : The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour, a 32-stop expedition across the United States, which will give fans of the film the chance to see their favorite super power-possessing family in a brand new way.
According to the press release, the “one-of-a-kind” event promises a simultaneous film and concert experience, with a live on-stage band accompanying Disney’s hit animated film as it plays in its entirety. Kicking off in Ridgefield, Wash., on July 18, the tour will start on the West Coast, make its way to the East, and conclude in August with stops in the Midwest.
Premiering in November of 2021, Encanto is set in Colombia and follows Mirabel Madrigal as she fights to protect the magical powers everyone in her family possesses but her. It swept the best animated film categories at the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs and the Producers Guild of America.
No matter who’s in the audience at the sing-along tour, it’s more than likely that everyone is going to know the words to the songs performed onstage. Featuring eight original tunes composed by Hamilton and Moana ‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Encanto soundtrack topped the Billboard 200 for nine weeks, and its fan-favorite track “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” spent five consecutive weeks in the leading spot atop the Billboard Hot 100 .
Tickets for the tour will be available for purchase 10 a.m. local time Friday (April 29). See the full list of dates and cities below:
ENCANTO: THE SING-ALONG FILM CONCERT TOUR DATES:
- Mon Jul 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- Tue Jul 19 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
- Thu Jul 21 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
- Sat Jul 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Sun Jul 24 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Tue Jul 26 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre
- Wed Jul 27 – Lubbock, TX – The Buddy Holly Hall*
- Thu Jul 28 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Fri Jul 29 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sat Jul 30 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*
- Sun Jul 31 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
- Tue Aug 02 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater
- Wed Aug 03 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
- Fri Aug 05 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Sat Aug 06 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sun Aug 07 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Tue Aug 09 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
- Wed Aug 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Thu Aug 11 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
- Fri Aug 12 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Sat Aug 13 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
- Sun Aug 14 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Tue Aug 16 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
- Thu Aug 18 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Fri Aug 19 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
- Sat Aug 20 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Sun Aug 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Tue Aug 23 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- Thu Aug 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Fri Aug 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Sat Aug 27 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Sun Aug 28 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – CHI
